Edmonds Kind of 4th parade update: Entrants, financial support needed

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce says it is missing a key component to guarantee there’s a Fourth of July parade in Edmonds this year: entrants.

The chamber said in a Friday announcement that its skeleton crew has “worked furiously” since announcing its June 1 decision to attempt to produce the parade and fireworks show, which were both canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The parade has many obstacles to overcome but the most important part of the parade – the number of groups marching in it – is what might cancel the 2021 parade,” the announcement said.

The chamber also needs donation to cover costs ranging from portable toilets to police holiday overtime, noting that it is facing “10s of thousands of dollars” on top of usual event costs to produce the Fourth of July events. While the chamber’s “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign raised the necessary funding to keep the chamber alive through the pandemic, reserves still do not exist to cover these unexpected extra costs.

As of Friday, June 11, only 15 groups are registered to march in the parade. Normally the Edmonds parade boasts a hearty 80 – 100 entries. The extra expenses coupled with low entry numbers are forcing the chamber to consider whether it is feasible to move forward with the parade in three weeks.

“Ultimately a decision needs to be made on whether to call off the parade. In order to not lose valuable resources on equipment and supply deposits, the chamber needs to have a minimum of 40 registered parade entries by Monday, June 21,” the announcement said.

On the bright side, the chamber has secured enough volunteers for the day’s events, and ” is extremely grateful to everyone who stepped up and signed up to ensure that the necessary volunteer coverage is met.”

How you can help:

If you are a part of a group, business or club that is on the fence about registering to march in the parade, please register ASAP. You don’t need to create a fancy float or have a large group of people marching. The chamber is encouraging the community’s 2021 high school grads, religious groups, non-profits, sports teams, neighborhood groups and all types of businesses to register. Donate to the Edmonds Chamber to help cover the unexpected cost increases of the day’s events. Even if the parade cannot happen, the 5K race and fireworks still require vendors, equipment and police overtime to produce.

Register to participate in the Parade here: www.EdmondsFourth.comDonate to the Edmonds Chamber here: edmondschamber.com/support-edmonds

Sponsor the day’s events here: https://bit.ly/3gf4qBt