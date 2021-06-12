Edmonds Police Blotter: June 1-7, 2021

June 1

23600 block Highway 99: Edmonds police took custody of a warrant suspect who was located and arrested by Shoreline police.

23600 block 84th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment complaint regarding a man following a woman and making inappropriate gestures. The man was removed from the location.

9900 block 224th Street Southwest: A resident was the victim of a computer security scam and suffered a loss of $2,000.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A resident reported someone was posting threats about them on social media.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A woman reported being assaulted by a known subject.

22100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a third-party report of a possible assault in a vehicle. However, the subjects were located by another police agency who said no assault was committed.

June 2

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for trespassing after returning to business he had been removed from.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man broke a fire extinguisher case and stole the extinguisher from a medical facility parking garage.

9900 block Edmonds Way: A purse was reported stolen after the owner accidentally left it in a public restroom.

7800 block Olympic View Drive: A car window was smashed and a wallet was stolen from inside the vehicle. Fraudulent credit card activity was also reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with locating a juvenile runaway.

June 3

16600 block 6th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a residential burglary suspect. No suspect was located; however, evidence was recovered

6800 block 180th Street Southwest: A 15-year-old girl ran away from home and was located in a park. She was returned to her parents.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after initially refusing to leave and yelling at customers.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was involuntarily admitted to a local hospital after police responded to a domestic incident in a neighboring city.

800 block Hindley Lane: Items were reported missing from a delivered package.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a third-party report of domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds police assisted another police agency with a drug-related DUI suspect.

June 4

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject with an Edmonds warrant was arrested by Bellevue police. The subject was transferred to Edmonds police custody.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A report from a resident that someone tried to break into a home was determined to be a tree branch that broke and damaged the house.

21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen from inside.

600 block 5th Avenue South: Local business clients reported an emailed invoice requesting funds be sent to a fraudulent account. No money was lost by the business.

22100 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriffs Office with arresting a subject at a bus stop.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for trespassing at a business.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Personal electronics were found in a city park and turned in to police for safekeeping.

8400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil matter over rental property.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a parent and child.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds officers assisted Lynnwood police with an assault at Alderwood Mall.

22500 block 73rd Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

June 5

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a suspicious brush fire reported along a business’ fence line. Minimal damage was reported to the fence and landscaping.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested and booked into jail for igniting a fire on a business balcony. The fire was put out and no one was reported injured.

300 block Admiral Way: The Edmonds Fishing Pier was vandalized.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after initially refusing to leave.

June 6

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police conducted a civil standby while a residence collected belongings from a former residence.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A business employee’s purse was stolen by an unknown subject. The employee was injured while trying to get the purse back. See related story here.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between an adult couple.

8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A locking mailbox was reported damaged and mail was stolen from inside.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A man reported that his roommate assaulted him.

June 7

1200 block 6th Avenue South: Multiple storage units were entered. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

19700 block 80th Avenue West: A resident wandered from home and was located in another neighborhood, and returned home.

10500 block 237th Place Southwest: Multiple spare keys and garage door openers were stolen from a residence.