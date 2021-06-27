Edmonds Police Blotter: June 15-21, 2021

June 15

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a motel.

21400 block 98th Avenue West: Several pairs of shoes were stolen from a front porch.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with an employee.

7500 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman received a phone call from someone impersonating an Edmonds police officer.

300 block 6th Avenue North: A laptop was stolen after the owner forgot about it and left it behind.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident reported finding fecal matter on neighborhood mailboxes.

200 block 4th Avenue North: Police responded to a verbal argument between a parent and child.

21900 block Highway 99: A man used a fake $20 bill to pay for food at local restaurant.

9900 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and released.

June 16

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

200 block Mukilteo Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

22300 block Highway 99: Police administered Narcan to a man having an apparent drug overdose.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: Equipment was stolen from a fire-damaged business while waiting to be taken by the insurance company to be refurbished.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A rear sliding window vehicle discovered broken.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported credit cards missing from her apartment.

21600 block Highway 99: A wallet was reported lost after the owner used transit in Edmonds.

700 block Walnut Street: A business employee received at their personal residence fliers and letters boycotting their employer.

300 block 3rd Avenue North: A son and father got into an argument over money the father was holding for the son.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: A disabled married couple reported their live-in caretaker has been verbally abusive.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after attempting to steal a vehicle and assaulting the people inside of it.

22900 block Highway 99: An armed robber was reported at a store.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was robbed at knife point by someone he knew in a parking lot.

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between roommates with a child in common.

June 17

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man reported items were stolen from his vehicle while he was shopping.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: The Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance between a juvenile and a grandmother regarding allowance money.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital nurse was assaulted by a patient.

21400 block 84th Avenue West : A man was taken to the hospital for involuntary treatment.

100 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated male was assaulted another man.

June 18

23800 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized and items were stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after threatening to kill an employee at a local business.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen out of Seattle was recovered.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested after attempting to break into an apartment and threatening to kill a man who lived there.

22400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a local business.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: A residence was burglarized but nothing was reported stolen.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for obstruction and a warrant.

June 19

22900 block Highway 99: Drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle where a man, woman and children were sleeping.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a convenience store for lighting trash on fire while loitering outside the business.

22200 block Highway 99: A felony warrant subject was located at a local motel and taken into custody without incident.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault after grabbing her daughter.

22100 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located at a local motel after police responded to a disturbance. However, the subject resisted arrest and fled in a vehicle away from arresting officers.

8700 block Main Street: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for recklessly driving.

23600 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a store and later recovered. The suspect was cited for theft.

7200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle was broken into sometime within the past few days. No items are reported missing at the time.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for stealing laundry detergent.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft after stealing alcohol from a local grocery store.

June 20

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen out of King County was found in a business parking lot.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for smashing a truck window with a brick.

212th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with locating a hit-and-run suspect. The driver was located and faced charges in Edmonds for reckless driving developed during a follow-up investigation.

22400 block Highway 99: A reporting party’s WhatsApp profile information was stolen and used in other messages asking for money and sending pornographic video.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested and booked in Snohomish County Jail.

June 21

900 block 112th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assist the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a domestic violence order violation suspect with a felony warrant.

1100 block 4th Avenue South: A vehicle was broken into and the owner’s wallet was stolen. Credit cards were used for unauthorized purchases.

21900 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency with detaining an assault suspect.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: Two men were removed a vacant home they trespassed in.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A woman reported she was assaulted by her husband the day prior.

9600 block 219th Street Southwest: The respondent of a court protection order threatened to kill the petitioner.

7900 block 196th Place Southwest: A man received minor injuries after being assaulted with a machete. The suspect later turned himself in without incident.

14100 block Aurora Avenue North: A hotel manager turned in a found knife.

23600 block Highway 99: A customer was removed from a business after arguing with the manager.

20400 block 79th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man with a frying pan was removed from Denny’s.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton