Edmonds Police Blotter: June 8-14, 2021

June 8

23900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for causing property damage to a motel room and to a stranger’s vehicle.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was damaged while parked at a repair facility.

23100 block highway 99: A business vehicle window was broken by an unknown male subject.

22500 block Highway 99: Two subjects concealed numerous vitamins and cosmetics in a bag and backpack before leaving the store without paying.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident received a statement for a bank account fraudulently established in the victim’s name.

23300 block 94th Place West: A package confirmed as delivered was stolen from a mail box.

7700 block 206th Street Southwest: A victim’s bank account was compromised after clicking a malicious hyperlink. A separate fraudulent account was opened in the victim’s name.

800 block Main Street: Police investigated third-party allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving parents and a child.

8500 block 188th Street Southwest: A little library outside of a residence was vandalized.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A wallet was reported lost at a bank.

June 9

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A business employee reported a personal cell phone was stolen while at work.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle windshield was damaged by an apparent firework. The victim suspected an ex-boyfriend was responsible.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a work vehicle during the evening.

100 block Main Street: A DUI suspect was arrested near the ferry terminal after initially fleeing from police.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman were removed from a store at the request of staff.

June 10

22200 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a warrant subject at an Edmonds motel.

8200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen in Everett was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

500 block Homeland Drive: A parent discovered possible inappropriate communication involving their daughter through an electronic device.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen in Lynnwood was recovered outside of an Edmonds business.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: A landlord turned in possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia found inside a rental home.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police respond to a reported physical assault involving a couple. The suspect was not located and criminal charges were referred.

June 11

24000 block Highway 99: A driver failed to yield and eluded police after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

8100 block Talbot Road: Police provided assistance to a teen juvenile with accessing shelter services.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: An unknown subject attacked a victim, causing minor injury.

23100 block 75th Place West: A package was reported stolen from the front of a residence.

20400 block 82nd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen out of Lynnwood was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

23300 block 94th Place West: Packages were reported stolen from a mail box.

700 block Admiral Way: A warrant subject was arrested after police responded to a nuisance complaint.

9100 block 206th Street Southwest: Solicitors were cited for not having a permit.

June 12

21400 block 95th Place West: A resident reported a vehicle was prowled overnight and items stolen.

21400 block 95th Place West: A resident turned in a folding chair found in the front yard.

22900 block Highway 99: Rental property was reported stolen by a business. Criminal charges for theft were referred.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A motorcyclist fled after an attempted traffic stop.

10600 block 242nd Place Southwest: A concrete statue of a cat was stolen from a yard.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of a vulnerable adult assaulted during a possible attempted kidnapping.

June 13

2100 block Alaskan Way: An Edmonds resident reported a suspicious incident that happened in Seattle.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A warrant subject called police to turn himself in. He was arrested and booked for his warrants at the Snohomish County Jail.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a man and a woman due to a breakup.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A two-vehicle collision investigation led to a warrant arrest of a subject.

23600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for warrants and driving with a suspended license.

21600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located and arrested by Lynnwood police. The subject was booked at Snohomish County Jail.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A man under 21 years old was contacted with marijuana. The marijuana was seized and the man was given a verbal warning.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A firearm was accidentally discharged inside residence. No one was injured.

22600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a suspicious circumstance report involving a man sleeping in a car at a gas station.

June 14

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a convenience store.

600 block Edmonds Way: A gas station was burglarized overnight by two masked suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A victim reported money was stolen after they responded to a computer notice about possible bank hacking.

200 block 8th Avenue North: A man turned in unused flares for destruction.

22500 block Highway 99: Two subjects shoplifted from a business. The suspects were located at a nearby motel and arrested for theft and outstanding warrants.