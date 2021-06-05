Edmonds Police Blotter: May 25-31, 2021

May 25

500 block Paradise Lane: A vehicle was prowled overnight. The unknown suspect also attempted to steal the vehicle.

8100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A victim was alerted to a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in victim’s name.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti on the fence of a local business.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A resident’s report of two suspicious subjects abandoning a vehicle led to the recovery of an unreported stolen license plate.

9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: A homeowner reported a suspicious work crew offering driveway repair services.

May 26

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered a window had been broken by an unknown suspect.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man received threatening messages about his daughter via a chat app.

1000 block Edmonds Street: A victim reported attempted fraud by after being contacted by someone claiming to be tech support and bank employee.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle associated with a felony warrant subject was located at a motel. The subject was found and arrested.

May 27

6600 block Highway 92: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle window was broken but nothing was stolen.

84th Avenue West/236th Street Southwest: A road rage incident was reported involving coffee being thrown at the reporting party.

22400 block 96th Avenue West: A package was reported stolen from a mailbox.

7500 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile subject attempted to run away from a medical facility. The juvenile was escorted back inside by staff members and law enforcement.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled, rummaged through and prescription sunglasses were stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: Two shoplifters fled from a store with merchandise.

23600 block Highway 99: A man exited a business with a basket full of unpaid groceries.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman refused to leave a business’ bathroom and was removed from the location at request of staff.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and the registration was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and a bag was stolen from inside.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing items from a grocery store.

May 28

21600 block 82nd Avenue West: A homeowner reported a vehicle was prowled and a bicycle was stolen from a gated back yard.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident called a nearby high school and complained of possible students walking through their property.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items were stolen.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after consuming food inside without paying.

23300 block Highway 99: A resident reported a vehicle window was broken and a wallet was stolen from the center console. Fraudulent credit card activity also occurred.

21900 block Highway 99: A resident reported being assaulted and that their vehicle tire had been cut by a subject who contacted the victim in a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a cash register drawer from a business and fled on foot. He was not located.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into but no known theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman refusing to leave a business was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.

May 29

22200 block Highway 99: A man with a felony warrant was arrested for resisting arrest.

23800 block Highway 99: The owner of a vehicle discovered damage possibly caused by a known subject.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A pharmacist reported a subject using a fraudulent prescription to try to obtain prescription pills. The suspect was contacted and criminal charges were referred.

9900 block 242nd Place Southwest: A house sitter discovered the residence was burglarized.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between two people who are dating.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a clothing store.

23200 block Highway 99: A resident discovered a vehicle was prowled and the ignition had been damaged with a screwdriver.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from the location.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant from another agency.

22200 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a search warrant for stolen property.

May 30

22700 block Highway 99: Mailboxes were damaged at an office building.

7700 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responding to a third-party report of a disturbance in parking lot determined it was a verbal domestic incident.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to report of theft in progress at a business. The suspect fled and abandoned the stolen property outside.

May 31

2700 block Rockefeller Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect inside a construction yard.

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with identifying a theft suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and was found in possession of another person’s wallet.