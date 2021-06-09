Edmonds ready to celebrate summer with new campaign logo

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance, in partnership with the City of Edmonds, is launching a new campaign celebrating summer in Edmonds, and encouraging visitors to support local.

“A bright and happy retro logo will welcome the sunny season and will be used to promote businesses and happenings in Downtown Edmonds,” the Edmonds Downtown Alliance said in an announcement Tuesday.

Windows in many businesses around town will soon be sporting the new logo, and it will be used for Walkable Main Street signage, marketing collateral and more. The alliance also says to “stay tuned for some fun summertime activities in Downtown Edmonds (did someone say Summer Drink Bingo?).”