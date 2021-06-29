Edmonds scenics: Shades of red Monday sunset 36 mins ago 6 A train at sunset Monday (Photo by Robert Chaffee) At the beach next to the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Roger Pence) Photo by Matthew Yglesias Beachgoers enjoying the viw. (Photo by Susan Matheson) Photo by Sherman Page From Picnic Point, looking toward Whidbey Island. (Photo by Alex Duncan) After experiencing extremely hot temperatures Monday, it was only appropriate that Edmonds would finish the day with a red sunset.
