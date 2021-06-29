Edmonds scenics: Shades of red Monday sunset

36 mins ago 6

After experiencing extremely hot temperatures Monday, it was only appropriate that Edmonds would finish the day with a red sunset.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME