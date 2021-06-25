Edmonds scenics: Sunset, moonset, sunrise Posted: June 25, 2021 24 From photographers who captured Thursday’s setting sun and Friday’s moonset and sunrise. Thursday sunset by Matthew Yglesias Thursday sunset by Lee Lageschulte. Thursday sunset by Sam Spencer Thursday sunset by Stephanie Neff Friday just before sunrise by Sharon O’Brien Mount Baker at sunrise, with lenticular clouds floating high above, by Julia Wiese Pink sunrise, by Sharon O’Brien. The moon reflects on the water at the Port of Edmonds marina, by Julia Wiese. Early morning walker Ed “captures” the moon before it drops, by Julia Wiese
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.