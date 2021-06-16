Edmonds scenics: Wednesday sunrise on the waterfront 2 hours ago 19 As the the sun rose, it appeared to add stripes to the fish sculptures. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The sunrise glow lights up the sky. Photo by Sharon O’Brien A lone osprey flies overhead in the morning light. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The sun peaks out behind the Edmonds Bowl. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The colors of the sky shimmer in the water as a fishing boat heads out of port. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.