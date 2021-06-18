Edmonds School District now taking referrals for highly capable/gifted program

The Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for first through sixth grade elementary students is a self-contained full-time district program located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is housed at Brier Terrace Middle School and is a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh and eighth grade students.

More information and referrals are now available on the Highly Capable Program website and are due by Nov. 30, 2021 for possible start in the 2022-2023 school year.

These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences, or environments. The Cognitive Abilities Test serves as one tool in the screening process for the program.

Is your student highly capable? Answer these questions:

Are they exceptionally curious?

Do they come up with complex and abstract ideas?

Does your student learn new ideas without instruction or direction?

Do they ponder advanced questions with depth and from multiple perspectives?

Does your student learn exceptionally quickly?

Do they enjoy solving problems, especially with numbers and puzzles?

If you see most or all of these characteristics in your student, they may be in the highly capable category.

Ask your student’s teacher to see if they recommend your child for testing. A parent/guardian, student, staff member, or a community member may recommend testing for any student.