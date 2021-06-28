Edmonds TOPS Chapter back to meeting in person

The Edmonds chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is once again meeting in person.

One of the main complaints about being at home for the past 15 months due to the COVID pandemic is weight gain, noted chapter leader Laurie Dressler. Members of the Edmonds TOPS Chapter continued to meet virtually and have largely managed to maintain their weight rather than add pounds, she said.

Dawna Gonzalez, who joined the chapter’s Zoom group in October 2020, was honored as a chapter division winner during the group’s first in-person meeting. By the end of December, Dawna had lost more than 15 pounds.

One of the first in-person events was the annual TOPS Walk along the Edmonds waterfront. The walk, held earlier this month, drew 15 participants,