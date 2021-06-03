Edmonds Waterfront Center offering free workshops, onsite breast cancer screening in June

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering the following free workshops in June.

AARP WA- Operation Protect Veterans from Fraud

June 17, 1-2 p.m.

Presented by Dave Morrow and Paul Frost from the AARP Speakers Bureau via Zoom

Free

Veterans are victims of con artists about twice as often as the general public. AARP Washington has tips on how to avoid scams such as actors posing as representatives from veterans groups falsely claiming to be soliciting for vets; fake government program offering nonexistent benefits; and phishing schemes seeking personal data as route to identify theft.

Farmers’ Market Finds: Nutritional Cooking Demo

June 24, 1-2 p.m.

Presented by Megan Ellison – Sound Dietitians via Zoom

Free

This live cooking demo features seasonal fare from local farmers. Healthful and tasty recipes will be shared with participants and class will be led by a registered dietitian nutritionist.

To register for either of these workshops, contact Angel Malidore to register at angel.malidore@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or 425-774-5555 ext. 104

Onsite Breast Cancer Screenings

The Waterfront Center is also partnering with Seattle Cancer Care Alliance to provide onsite breast cancer screenings. The alliance’s mammogram van will be at the center on Tuesday, June 29. The appointment takes 15 minutes and no referral is needed for an annual screening mammogram. A nurse navigator will also be on hand to answer your breast health questions.

Who is eligible for a screening mammogram?

Women age 40 and over

Women who have not had a mammogram in the past year

Women who are symptom free of any breast issue

Call now to schedule your June 29 mammogram: 206-606-7800

For more information: www.seattlecca.org/mammography

Most insurance plans provide for an annual mammogram. Prior to your appointment please contact your medical insurance provider to verify your eligibility. Funding is available to provide exams for women without insurance; inquire about a “Sponsored Mammogram” when scheduling your appointment.