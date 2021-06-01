Election Notes: Crank hosting virtual coffee chat, Sunday meet and greet

As campaign season gears up, we are reinstituting our “Election Notes” feature, meant to provide brief highlights of news from local candidates running for election this fall. Candidates who want to submit announcements to us for consideration can email myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

Edmonds City Council Position 1 candidate Alicia Crank is hosting a virtual coffee chat this Thursday, June 3, from 6-7 p.m. Speakers include Karin Butler, Elaine Helm and Liz Morgan. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/CrankJune2021.

Crank says she will also be at Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Ave., for a meet and greet from 3-4 p.m. during all four Sundays in June — 6, 13, 20 and 27.