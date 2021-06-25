Enjoy outdoor concerts in Edmonds this summer

The Edmonds Arts Commission on Thursday announced the return of free-admission summer concerts at Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, plus free live music performances Saturdays during Walkable Main Street and during the new Uptown Evening Market.
2021 Hazel Miller Plaza Summer Concerts, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street, Tuesday and Thursday, July 13-Aug 19, 4:30-6 p.m.
July 13 – The Warren G. Hardings, Up-tempo Bluegrass
July 15 – Stephanie Ann Johnson, Americana Soul
July 20 – Juliana & PAVA, Russian Folk songs
July 22 – Lazuli Shoals, Progressive Folk Rock
July 27 – Napua & Friends, Contemporary Hawaiian
July 29 – Mark Lewis Quartet, Jazz
Aug. 3 – Jaspar Lepak, Americana Folk
Aug. 5 – Arturo Rodriquez, Latin Jazz & Salsa
Aug. 10 – Peter Ali, Indigenous Flute & Storyteller
Aug. 12 – Kim Maguire Trio, Swing Jazz
Aug. 17 – Sundae + Mr. Goessl, Contemporary, Vintage Jazz
Aug. 19 – Eduardo Mendonca, Brazilian
Live music during Walkable Main Street, Saturday afternoons (2:30-4 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.) June 26 – Sept. 4, between 3rd and 4th Avenues on Main Street
June 26 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo / 4:30: Jake Bergevin Trio
July 3 2:30: Miho & Diego /4:30: 100 Huckleberry’s Family Band
July 10 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo/4:30: The Jewel Tones
July 17 2:30: Hunter De Leon Jazz Trio/4:30: Rouge Trio
July 24 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo/4:30: Djangomatics
July 31 2:30: Folk Voice Band /4:30: Kim Maguire & Brad Benefield
Aug. 7 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: Alma Villegas
Aug. 14 2:30: The Band Lele /4:30: Ranger & the Re-Arrangers
Aug. 21 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: The Island Jazz Collective
Aug. 28 2:30: Pacific Lutheran Univ. Steel Band /4:30: Jake Bergevin Trio
Sept. 4 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: Ray & Jose Mariachi
The City of Edmonds’ Uptown Evening Market, 4-9 p.m. on the second Thursdays this summer. Located behind the Safeway on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.
July 8 – 6:30-8 The Jewel Tones
Aug 12 – 6:30-8: Greg Kramer Hip Hop & Soul Trombone
Sep 9 – 4-5: Meadowdale High School Jazz Ensemble / 6:30-8:00: Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana
A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondsartscommission.org/concerts.
