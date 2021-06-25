Enjoy outdoor concerts in Edmonds this summer

The Edmonds Arts Commission on Thursday announced the return of free-admission summer concerts at Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, plus free live music performances Saturdays during Walkable Main Street and during the new Uptown Evening Market.

2021 Hazel Miller Plaza Summer Concerts, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street, Tuesday and Thursday, July 13-Aug 19, 4:30-6 p.m.

July 13 – The Warren G. Hardings, Up-tempo Bluegrass

July 15 – Stephanie Ann Johnson, Americana Soul

July 20 – Juliana & PAVA, Russian Folk songs

July 22 – Lazuli Shoals, Progressive Folk Rock

July 27 – Napua & Friends, Contemporary Hawaiian

July 29 – Mark Lewis Quartet, Jazz

Aug. 3 – Jaspar Lepak, Americana Folk

Aug. 5 – Arturo Rodriquez, Latin Jazz & Salsa

Aug. 10 – Peter Ali, Indigenous Flute & Storyteller

Aug. 12 – Kim Maguire Trio , Swing Jazz

Aug. 17 – Sundae + Mr. Goessl, Contemporary, Vintage Jazz

Aug. 19 – Eduardo Mendonca, Brazilian

Live music during Walkable Main Street, Saturday afternoons (2:30-4 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.) June 26 – Sept. 4, between 3rd and 4th Avenues on Main Street

June 26 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo / 4:30: Jake Bergevin Trio

July 3 2:30: Miho & Diego /4:30: 100 Huckleberry’s Family Band

July 10 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo/4:30: The Jewel Tones

July 17 2:30: Hunter De Leon Jazz Trio/ 4:30: Rouge Trio

July 24 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo/4:30: Djangomatics

July 31 2:30: Folk Voice Band /4:30: Kim Maguire & Brad Benefield

Aug. 7 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: Alma Villegas

Aug. 14 2:30: The Band Lele /4:30: Ranger & the Re-Arrangers

Aug. 21 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: The Island Jazz Collective

Aug. 28 2:30: Pacific Lutheran Univ. Steel Band /4:30: Jake Bergevin Trio

Sept. 4 2:30: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo /4:30: Ray & Jose Mariachi

The City of Edmonds’ Uptown Evening Market, 4-9 p.m. on the second Thursdays this summer. Located behind the Safeway on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.

July 8 – 6:30-8 The Jewel Tones

Aug 12 – 6:30-8: Greg Kramer Hip Hop & Soul Trombone

Sep 9 – 4-5: Meadowdale High School Jazz Ensemble / 6:30-8:00: Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondsartscommission.org/concerts.