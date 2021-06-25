Eyeing impact on neighborhoods, city council considers five Edmonds housing recommendations

Five members of the Edmonds City Council got to work Thursday afternoon, reviewing five of 20 recommendations made earlier this year by the city’s Citizens Housing Commission. One takeaway during the two-hour work session: The idea of focusing first on the city’s individual neighborhoods and how they might be impacted by proposed recommendations, rather than considering blanket approval of them to be applied citywide.

Two councilmembers — Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Laura Johnson — were absent from Thursday’s work session, and were excused due to scheduling conflicts, Council President Susan Paine said.

The meeting got off to tense start when Councilmmember Kristiana Johnson proposed two amendments to the agenda: first, to allow for audience comments — which are not traditionally part of a council work session — and second, to include time for councilmembers to share their overall vision of how the city should be addresssing the recommendations.

Paine said she opposed those ideas, stating that the meeting “was intended so we could have some discussion amongst ourselves about these five topics.” She also noted that the study session was “visible, we’re not making any decisions here. So I would encourage others to honor the original agenda…so we can get this meeting started.” In addition, with two councilmembers absent, any overview about the council’s vision for the process “would be an incomplete discussion,” Paine said.

“I think this is just a study session. We aren’t taking any action,” Councilmember Luke Distelhorst added. “This is to learn more about these five recommendations and then that’s it.”

In supporting Johnson’s motion, Councilmember Vivian Olson said that when it comes to housing discussions, the public has demanded participation and transparency. “I think the optics weren’t great that we didn’t include audience comments in the first place,” Olson said, “and I do think that having more of a vision statement and more of an overview of what we’re trying to achieve with the policy recommendations would help guide us.”

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis questioned how the council decided on the five items for consideration. Councilmembers Paine and Distelhorst pointed out that the council came to consensus about the five policy recommendations during its June 1 meeting. (Read more about that in our June 2 council meeting report here.) Buckshnis noted that one of the items prioritized during that June 1 discussion — neighborhood village subarea planning — didn’t make it into the Thursday agenda. That particular recommendation focused on developing subarea plans to rethink areas zoned “Business Neighborhood” such as Five Corners and Perrinville. The subarea plans, the housing commission said, should create unique, thriving neighborhoods and social gathering points with the surrounding properties to integrate community values including missing middle housing, business opportunity and environmental stewardship in these areas.

Johnson’s motion to add audience comments (reduced from usual three-minute time limit to two minutes) and a council overview discussion of 10 minutes was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Paine and Distelhorst voting against.

There had been concerns among some councilmembers and City Attorney Jeff Taraday (who weighed in during the meeting) that with 32 members of the public watching the Zoom broadcast, audience comments could take away time allocated for the two-hour study session. In the end, only four people chose to comment, although some of them noted that they weren’t prepared to say much since the public had been told such comments wouldn’t be allowed.

“I’m very disappointed with how this has all rolled out,” resident Kathleen Rapp said of the housing commission recommendations. “We need a vision for the city and the vision should be what the citizens want. Not what the developers want, not what the policitians want.” Rapp also said she believed that any discussion about these issues should begin in 2022, after this year’s city council election season.

“I would like to encourage you to step back, relook, make sure we know where we are going as a city,” said commenter Jim Ogonowski, an Edmonds resident who also served on the housing commission. “All the policies should be linked toward — in my words — a vision for the city. I haven’t seen us develop one yet and until we do, these policies are ad hoc and don’t link into how you want to plan for the city.”

Stating she wasn’t prepared to comment, Edmonds resident Kathy Ryan noted that “perhaps a lot of people that would have attended this meeting were told that they would not be able to make comments and so are probably going to listen to the recording of it later. I think you’ve limited the opportunities for people to provide you with the comments that you’ve now decided you want to hear.”

Resident Elizabeth Fleming said she has lived in Edmonds for 12 years and noted the any decisions about development will impact the environment. “Edmonds is such a unique area from an environmental standpoint for the Puget Sound (and) that needs to be really heavily reviewed and discussed at depth and at a scientific level,” Fleming said. “I would hope that this council would take time…to make sure we are making the right decisions for our environment, as well as the people who live in Edmonds who are clearly voicing their opinions and concerns about the proposals.”

After listening to the four comments, councilmembers then began sharing their vision for next steps in developing a housing policy for Edmonds.

“I believe that each of our individual neighborhoods are important to…people living in them, ” Buckshnis said. “I think we should be very conscientious as to how we plan to up-zone, if we do. I also believe that there should be transition zones if, in fact, we do decide to do any type of up-zoning.” Each of the city’s subareas and their particular housing needs should be reviewed in detail before any decisions are made, Buckshnis said, adding that any decisions about zoning changes should be pushed out until 2022 “because I think we should be talking more globally about a vision for the city.”

“Even the low-hanging fruit need context of that holistic subarea plan,” Olson said. “Looking at the environment and looking at transportation, and looking at the slope and what happens to the water — all of those things taken together for each of those subareas is what is going to dictate what makes sense in terms of the changes that we make for housing.” That said, Olson — who was one of two councilmembers (Distelhorst was the other) who served as council liaisons to the housing commission — stressed it’s unavoidable that all Puget Sound communities, including Edmonds, will experience increased density in the years to come. “There’s going to be so many more people living here; the projections for that are really significant,” she said. “Whether or not we want some population increase, we’re going to have some population increase.” She also pointed out that the average house size has grown in a 50-year period from 1,600 square feet to 3,100 square feet. “I’m not telling anyone you shouldn’t live in a big house if you want to,” Olson said. “But I’m telling you maybe environmentally we should offer and have in our housing inventory some things that are smaller,” including townhomes and cottage housing.

Distelhorst said he agreed with Olson, adding that according to a new report, Puget Sound is the fastest-growing metro region in the U.S. “If you don’t plan, you end up with failure for sure,” he said. “Throughout this and when we were looking to have the study session, I kind of go back to the the actual mission of the housing commission,” noting that mission was created by the former council that included Buckshnis and Kristiana Johnson and under previous Mayor Dave Earling: “And that is to develop, for council consideration, diverse housing policy options designed to expand the range of housing — including rental and owned — in Edmonds.” The housing commission recommendations, Distelhorst added, include many options “and I’m looking forward evaluating them as they are appropriate.”

Johnson said that while she appreciates the work of the housing commissioners, “they had a very narrow task — to come up with recommendations, which they did. I do not see that 15 housing recommendations as a to-do list for this city council. I don’t think we should just do low-hanging fruit; I think there should be context.” Current housing numbers show that “we’re on track for meeting our growth management goals, so what is the problem that we are trying to fix?” Johnson asked. “There are market forces that are driving development. You maximize the square footage to reach a gain if you are a developer.” Johnson said her vision is “that we would look at sections of the city, maybe the subareas, maybe the activity areas. and look at housing, environment, transportation, do maybe an EIS (environmental impact statement). I’m opposed to doing global things throughout the whole city. My goal is to retain the charm of the city and the integrity of the neighborhoods with the least impact to the trees and traffic,” she said.

“We have some great neighborhoods and they should have some say-so in what’s going on,” Paine said, adding that “I don’t have as much worry about the process. I would like to see some of the things go over to the (Edmonds) Planning Board and have them do the analysis. They will also have opportunities to get feedback from the public, do the studies, get the information and then that body of work can be passed off to council, and we can decide on what to do with that information — or not.” It would be helpful, Paine said, for the broader community to have these discussions, including some specifics about what any changes could look like, if implemented. “I don’t want to have anybody’s sense of voice being taken away,” she added.

Then Paine invited Development Services Director Shane Hope to move into a presentation about the five identified items, with council discussion of each. Hope also described how each recommendation relates to Edmonds’ state-required Comprehensive Plan, which is used to guide growth in the city, and the type of public outreach the city would conduct in further exploring the recommendation (in general this was a uniform process of public meetings, online information and media announcements). And she summarized the types of things the planning board would look at when evaluating each recommendation.

Here’s a summary of the discussion for each item:

Options for allowing detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) including parking

Hope noted that the city currently allows accessory dwelling units (for example, a mother-in-law apartment) in all of the city’s zones, but requires them to be attached to the existing home. By design, a detached accessory dwelling unit (DADU) has to be limited in size when compared to the main house. A size of 800 square feet is common but each municipality that approves such structures sets its own rules, she said.

Councilmember Distelhorst said that nearly all jurisdictions surrounding Edmonds allow DADUs. He also said the housing commission’s support for this proposal was nearly unanimous (commissioners voting 13-2 to support) and that an accompanying citizen survey indicated more than 60% of those responding supported the concept.

Paine said she would like the planning board to look at the DADU recommendation and see how it would address potential environmental issues and footprint size.

Olson said she supports review of the proposal “but not until the subarea plans are done,” adding that DADUs “may not be appropriate” for some areas.

Johnson called the proposal to allow DADUs “an interesting and complex subject” but said it isn’t currently a priority for her to move forward. “I’m just not convinced it’s a good idea to have blanket DADUs across city,” she said. Buckshnis echoed Johnson’s comments, stating she was not interested in the proposal at this time.

Options for allowing cluster/cottage housing in some locations

Hope described these as small houses on small lots “but typically gathered around a larger common open space.” The housing commission recommended that this option be allowed within both single-family and multi-family zones.

The consensus on this proposal was that while there was interest in it, the majority of councilmembers didn’t support moving it forward at this time. Both Buckshnis and Johnson said they were intrigued by the idea, but Johnson said she was “lukewarm” on proceeding. Olson said she would like to consider after subarea planning is done. Distelhorst noted that housing commissioners supported the idea of cottage housing unanimously (15-0 vote) while Paine said it would be helpful to have design standards developed via the city’s architectural design and planning boards to see what they could look like.

Options for requiring design standards for multifamily development

This proposal drew a unanimous thumbs up from all councilmembers during Thursday’s meeting. It is aimed at enhancing current design standards of new multi-family dwellings, especially those with low- to middle income housing, to maintain and enhance the unique characteristics of Edmonds. Building types would include mixed-use buildings, small multi-family buildings and larger multi-family buildings.

“This is long overdue,” Buckshnis said. “I’m very much interested in having this move forward.”

Both Olson and Johnson said they “enthusiastically” supported moving this recommendation to the city’s architectural design and planning boards, and Paine agreed.”Distelhorst added that this proposal also received a 15-0 vote of support 15-0 from housing commissioners.

The last two items up for discussion Thursday were not ones that would be forwarded to the city’s planning board. They were:

Options for considering community and regional partnerships with the City

Hope explained that the council could consider partnership opportunities as they come up, similar to the interlocal agreement the council recently approved with the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO). “This could evolve over time as opportunities change,” she said.

Distelhorst expressed support for pursuing this idea, adding that housing commissioners also voted unanimously in favor of this option.

Buckshnis said she was “on the fence” about the idea, stating she would like to see how the HASCO agreement proceeds before considering further.

Olson noted that Edmonds is “built out” with very little land available, compared to nearby communities the city might develop agreements with. Another option could be for the city to partner with non-profit house-sharing agencies that work to pair those needing to rent with homeowners willing to rent space in their home, she suggested.

Pointing to past unsuccessful attempts by Edmonds Lutheran Church to build affordable housing and an Edmonds School District/City of Lynnwood effort to purchase a motel to house school district families in need, Johnson said she views such partnership opportunities as “a dead end.” These types of projects, Johnson said, “would take a tremendous amount of investment of staff time to coordinate with limited results.”

Paine, however, said she sees the proposal as “an opportunity to collabrate with partners including the school district or neighboring cities. “When you work together witha group you can actually amplify the outcomes here,” Paine said, citing her experience as a former Edmonds School Board member.

Options for addressing discriminatory deeds and covenants

This item also received unanimous support from councilmembers attending Thursday’s meeting. Hope explained that many properties in Edmonds and across the U.S. had restrictions based on race, religion and other factors. In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such restrictions were unenforceable, but many were still in effect for years after the ruling — and numerous deeds still have discriminatory language in place.

If the council wanted to consider this recommendation, it would involve looking at the extent and impact of past practices and also review recent state laws that have been passed to address it. The council could also look at options for incentives, education or requirements to address discriminatory provisions, Hope said, and decide whether or how to take any action.

At the end of Thursday’s session, councilmembers recognized that it was the last time they would see Hope at a public meeting prior to her July 1 retirement. Each of them expressed their heartfelt appreciation for her seven years of service to Edmonds and wished her well.

“I’ve really appreciated your professionalism,” Johnson said. “Sometimes you’ve been in tight spots, but you never lose your cool.”

City Planning Manager Rob Chave will serve as interim development services director while a permanent director is hired. The recruiting process is underway, Hope noted.

The mayor will appoint a new director, which is subject to city council confirmation.

— By Teresa Wippel