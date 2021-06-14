FC Edmonds Girls ’08 team wins Starfire Spring Classic

Posted: June 14, 2021 118
The FC Edmonds Girls ‘08 team won the Starfire Spring Classic Tournament, beating Seattle Celtic in the final on a penalty kick shootout. Head coach is Adam Hewitt and assistant coach is Tim Schell. Keeper Madalyn Bryant made two saves in the shootout to secure the championship victory. The team includes players from Edmonds, Mukilteo, Lynnwood, Lake Forest Park and Mountlake Terrace.

3 Replies to “FC Edmonds Girls ’08 team wins Starfire Spring Classic”

  1. Way to bring home the hardware girls! We are so proud of your accomplishments. Good job representing your community with such passion and sportsmanship.

    1. FABULOUS ladies! Hardworking and teams hip always payoff! Congratulations especially to Maddy, our God daughter

