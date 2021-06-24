Final Saturday to donate toiletry items at Edmonds market

This Saturday, June 26, will be the last Saturday to donate items for the Comfort and Encourage Project’s toiletry and sock drive at the Edmonds Summer Market Information Booth.

The Edmonds Historical Museum is gathering these items to support this local non-profit’s mission to combat “the three H’s”: hygiene, hunger and homelessness.

The market runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday along 5th Avenue North and Bell Street in downtown Edmonds.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.comfortandencourageproject.org or follow them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/comfortandencourageproject.