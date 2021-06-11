Find old and new friends at the Edmonds Museum Garden Market Saturday

Even though the Edmonds Museum Garden Market comes to a close this Saturday, we are thrilled to be welcoming new vendors to our lineup. Last Saturday, Collins Family Orchards surprised us and arrived with the first cherries of the season. This week they are joined by our friends from Rest Awhile Orchards from Pateros, with certified organic cherries.

New to our market family this week, we welcome Junebug Ferments. Coming straight from the Skagit Valley, using some of the veggies grown by our own Frog Song Farm, Junebug uses the ancient practice of wild fermentation to make raw Krauts, Beet Kvass and Fine Brines. Stop by their booth at the top of Bell Street and welcome them to our market family.

Hayton Berries arrived last week with fresh strawberries, and Flying Tomato Farm is back with a limited crop of fresh tomatoes.

Come down and join the fun while shopping local, and please wear your mask while you shop.

Remember, next Saturday we open the Summer Market with twice the number of vendors and expand onto 5th Avenue.

— By Christina Martin, market manager