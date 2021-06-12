Four at College Place Middle, Seaview Elementary named Alderwood-Terrace Rotary June Educators of Month

The following Edmonds School District staff were honored in June as Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educators of the Month:

College Place Middle School

Hannah Eggeling, multi-language teacher

“Hannah is courageous, compassionate and takes necessary steps to ensure student growth over time,” Principal Andrea Collins said. “She is kind and emulates a true passion for teaching and learning, and this is reflected in her students ability to learn to speak English in a short period of time.”

Jennifer Hyppa, geometry and pre-algebra teacher

“Jenn is reflective, considerate and knowledgeable about math theory; therefore, her students are able to articulate math with verbal reasoning, and students always have positive take-aways from their math experience with Ms. Hyppa,” Principal Collins said.

Seaview Elementary School

Mitzi Fike, teacher

“Mitzi has been an outstanding teacher for 37 years,” Principal Heather Pickar said. “She has worked 29 years at Seaview Elementary in the Edmonds School District. She has touched so many lives and given children a love for learning and a reason to love school. Our Seaview staff and community are grateful for her years of service! Mitzi’s legacy and love of literature will be shared as she leaves many books and resources for future Seaview students. We wish you the best to come!”

Jill Perander, student intervention coordinator

“Her main role is to support our students using Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),” Pickar said. “She knows our Seaview students individually and calls them by name. Through the systemic PBIS, she strives to create a school culture where all of our students succeed. When Jill is not collaborating with staff and parents, you will most likely see her on the playground laughing and interacting with our students!”