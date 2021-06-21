Friends of Edmonds Library to feature Edmonds Waterfront Center at June 24 meeting

In its last meeting until September, the Friends of the Edmonds Library has invited staff from the Edmonds Waterfront Center to speak at its Thursday, June 24 meeting.
Waterfront Center staff will share information about services and programs being offered through the intergenerational community space.
Register at the Friends of the Edmonds Library events page for the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
