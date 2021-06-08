Fundraising campaign launched for coffee shop employee injured during Sunday purse theft

The owner of Jaiiya Cafe in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood has organized a GoFundMe campaign for employee Lina Luu, who was injured Sunday while chasing after a suspect who attempted to steal her purse.

According to the campaign narrative posted by Jaiiya Cafe owner Chee Wong, Luu suffered multiple skull fractures and other injuries during the pursuit, which was reported to Edmonds police at 2:16 p.m. June 6. The suspect reportedly escaped in a silver Acura SUV.

Luu “is stable and holding strong while undergoing testing,” Wong wrote. “She is currently hospitalized but will hopefully be able to return home soon. ”

As of Tuesday morning, more than $12,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe effort, which Wong said was started “to help ease the burden of medical bills and other expenses so she can rest and focus on her healing.”

Wong described Luu as “a well-known and beloved face around Edmonds,” adding that “everyone who knows her knows that Lina never settles for ‘good enough.’ She is quick to memorize a new customer’s order, and she goes out of her way to make sure her regulars’ drinks are just the way they like them. She is always the first to lend a hand, be it filling in for a coworker or helping with a beautiful woodworking project, and for her friends there isn’t anything she wouldn’t do.”

You can learn more and donate to the fundraiser here.