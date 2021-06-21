Good trees for urban gardens: For beautiful blossoms, consider dogwoods

Dogwoods are a spectacular tree in the Northwest. Starting in May we enjoy their bright blossoms.The eastern dogwood, cornus florida, and our native, cornus nuttallii, are among the first to appear on the scene.

It can be difficult to choose just the right one for our gardens. In May, “Eddie’s White Wonder” shows its large blooms. In June we see one of the best of the dogwood trees:the Korean dogwood (cornus kousa). They are beautiful and they are also more resistant to disease and other plant problems. Satomi is a Korean dogwood. It is smaller and has bright pink flowers. It has few problems and can easily fit into smaller gardens.

Because of its beauty and popularity, plant breeders have worked hard to develop beautiful and disease-resistant varieties. An example of the dogwood developed by Rutgers University is a planting of a group on Main Street near Emerald Hills. We can also see a Korean dogwood, a mature variety, just south of the Edmonds Historical Museum.

We are fortunate to have good dogwood choices. Although we are often tempted to choose the earlier-blooming dogwoods, the later bloomers will reward you with beautiful flowers and fewer problems.

— By Barbara Chase

Barbara Chase is a Master Gardener who serves on the City of Edmonds Citizens Tree Board.