Have you seen this Russian tortoise, missing in the Westgate neighborhood?

If you’ve seen a Russian tortoise on the loose in the Westgate area, chances are it belongs to Edmonds resident Ann Meyring.

Meyring’s pet tortoise, named Bug, was last seen eating dandelions in the backyard of her home, located in the 22100 block of 93rd Place West. Shortly after, she disappeared.

If you’ve spotted Bug, Meyring asks that you call her at 206-852-2845