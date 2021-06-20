High school commencement 2021: A traditional sendoff returns for Edmonds-Woodway seniors

More than 300 graduating seniors in Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2021 received their diplomas Saturday, June 19 at Edmonds District Stadium. Parents, friends and well-wishers watched the proceedings from the grandstands in a welcome return to a more traditional graduation, a marked contrast to last year’s drive-through event necessitated by the COVID pandemic.

Speakers included EWHS Principal Allison Larson, students Colin McAfee and Bitiyah Asalifew and faculty member Brienne Townsend. There was also special recognition by graduating senior Marie Paule Magninbile Niamke that Saturday’s ceremony coincided with Juneteenth — celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. — in the year when state and federal officials voted to make it an officially recognized holiday.

— Photos by Larry Vogel