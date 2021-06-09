High school sports roundup for June 8, 2021

Boys Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 62-59

Shorecrest scorers: Elijah Johnson 32, Keaine Silimon 11, Newton Pepple 10, Hayden Bohag 4, Kai Cannady 2, Devon Nehring 2, Marcus Tidwell 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 16, Dillon Rundorff 16, Ben Hanson 9, Gibby Marshall-Inman 7, Jacob Gabler 5, Steven Warren 3, Neil Traver 2, Steele Swinton 1

Records: Shorecrest 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 54-49

No Details Reported

Records: Shorewood 3-5; Meadowdale 0-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 67-54

Kamiak scorers: Glenn Wabaluku 19, Brendan Beier 13, Cole Blacksmith 8, Wesley Garrett 7, Zach Meyer 7, Nolan Martin 4, Chance Loudenback 3, Jaytin Hara 2, Michael Jones 2, Nathaniel Kussman 2

Lynnwood scorers: Tommy McMahon 17, Demiko Jallow 16, Kylon Ward 7, DJ Ivory 6, Jaquan Harris 4, Keegan Williams 4

Records: Kamiak 7-2; Lynnwood 2-7

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m.

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-56

Mariner scorers: BJ Kolly 18, Naser Motley 13, Henry Avra 9, Tiuan Saine 9, Dakota Joseph 6, Jalin Johnson 4, Caronn Sherrill 4, Yasir Osman 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jace Breakfield 19, Jeffrey Anyimah 13, Robbie Baringer 10, Trazz Pepper 6, Adison Mattix 4, Vito Mkrtychyan 3, Muhammad Kinteh 1

Records: Mariner 10-0; Mountlake Terrace 7-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Season Finale- Wrestling Scramble at Mountlake Terrace High School

Emily Reed (Freshman, Edmonds-Woodway)

Win by Fall in the 1st period Win by Fall in the 2nd period Win 10-6 decision

Zoey Krumroy (Senior, Edmonds-Woodway)

Loss by injury in the 1st period.

Hope Ambachew (Junior, Mountlake Terrace)

Win by Fall in the 1st period Loss by Fall in the 2nd period Loss by Fall in the 1st period

Kim Dinh (Junior, Meadowdale)

Loss by Fall in the 1st period Loss by Fall in the 1st period to teammate Sophia Vasile

Sydney Vasile (Junior, Meadowdale)

Loss by by fall in 2nd period

Sophia Vasile (Freshman, Meadowdale)

Loss by Fall in the 1st period Win by Fall in 1st period vs. teammate Kim Dinh.

