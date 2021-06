High school sports roundup for June 9, 2021

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 52-18

The team also recognized its three scholarship winners (see photos above) during Senior Night.

106- Kaiju Ferguson (SC) won by forfeit; 113- George Fernandez (SC) pinned AP Tran (EW) 3:35; 120- Joseph Martinez (SC) won by forfeit; 126; Double forfeit; 132- Baylor Dekinger (EW) won by forfeit; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) pinned Jacob Lougee (SC) 1:38; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) won by decision over Thomas Rhodes (SC) 5-2; 152- George Quintans (EW) pinned Mathew Curtis (SC) 0:26; 160- Brenden Baldock (EW) pinned Max Rutledge (SC) 0:45; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) decision over Peter Grimm (SC) 8-6 (OT); 182- Justus Whittaker (EW) won by forfeit; 195- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Jacob Smith (SC) 1:35; 220- Evan Gibbs (EW) pinned Jessie Gigrich (SC); 285- George Kartono (EW) won by decision over Elyjah Schultz (SC) 9-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-2; Shorecrest 4-5

End of season

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 42-24

106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Zach Sines (M) pinned Clayton Elder 5:09 (S); 126- Double forfeit; 132- Quincy Laflin (S) pinned Cy Dethlets (M) 3:09; 138- Henry Poetzl (S) won by forfeit; 145- Liam Gallagher (S) won by forfeit; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Henry Gates (M) 3:44; 160- Devin DeWeese (M) pinned Joseph Rivera (S) 1:11; 170- Daniel Sok (M) won by forfeit; 182- RJ Buchheit (S) pinned Bolar Sodnombayar (M) 1:21; 195- Hunter Tibodeau (S) won by forfeit; 220- Max Null (S) pinned Thomas Nakamura (M) 4:12; 285- Aiden Fallin (M) pinned Milan Johnson (S) 1:58

Records: Meadowdale 6-3; Shorewood 5-4

End of the season

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 72-6

106- Double forfeit; 113- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) won by forfeit; 120- Abishai Gounder (MT) won by forfeit; 126- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) won by forfeit; 132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Mika-Jay Nguyen (MR) 0:33; 138- Arun Khou (MT) pinned Jayden Singh (MR) 0:51; 145- Tyler Ekse (MT) won by forfeit; 152- James Fletcher (MT) won by forfeit; 160- Jacob Arevalo (MT) pinned Eric Pascacio-Lopez (MR) 0:35; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) won by forfeit; 182- Yisrael Calderon (MR) pinned Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (MT) 1:03; 195- Edward Dodgin (MT) won by forfeit; 220- Connor McDonald (MT) pinned D’Andre Days (MR) 1:50; 285- Gryphon Aman (MT) pinned Stanten Kittle-Pearce (MR) 1:20

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-2; Mariner 0-9

End of season

Girls Wrestling

Three individual matches: Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest during the Boys Meet.

Edmonds-Woodway girls results:

Emily Reed (Freshman) Win by Fall in the 1st period

Zoey Krumroy (Senior) Win by fall in the 2nd period

Lydia Biggs (Senior) Loss by Fall in the 1st period

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 56-44

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Hazel Mills 17, Kaddy Kongira 15, Halle Waram 10, Ella Wallace 8, Melia Plumis 4, Nya Deng 2

Shorecrest scorers: Jocelyn Shea 14, Ava Calpe 10, Michaela Dodge 9, Kate Reader 6, Jordan Tikalsky 5

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-5; Shorecrest 2-8

End of the season

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 67-31

Meadowdale scorers: McKenna Leith 18, Gia Powell 17, Fatoumata Jaiteh 12, Kaisha Stark 7, Jordan Leith 6, Sonja Amy 3, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Ava Powell 2

Shorewood scorers: Symone Pease 8, Kate Evans 7, Izze Peijs 5, Addison Trull 5, Mia Battle 2, Joy Brandenstein 2, Kaitlin Spadafora 2

Records: Meadowdale 6-3; Shorewood 4-6

End of the season

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 72-44

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 33, Dina Yonas 11, Mataya Canda 9, Aniya Hooker 9, Nyree Johnson 5, Sarah McArthur 3, Faith Roberts 2

Kamiak scorers: Bella Hasan 14, Kendall Carroll 12, Nayella George 8, Grace Slimp 5, Areya Gamet 3, Tess Schornack 2

Records: Lynnwood 5-5; Kamiak 6-4

End of the season

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 47-37

No details reported

Records: Cedarcrest 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 6-3

End of the season

— Compiled by Steve Willits