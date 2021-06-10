Hooray: Hazel Miller Spray Park set to reopen July 1

After missing a season of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hazel Miller Spray Park is set to reopen July 1.

The City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department announced Thursday it is preparing to open the spray park, located at Edmonds City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S.

“We are very excited to reopen one of the city’s most popular summer attractions” said Department Director Angie Feser. “There are a number of maintenance milestones we must reach prior to re-opening to provide a safe and enjoyable experience including cleaning, pressure washing the park and passing the Snohomish County Health Department’s inspection. We appreciate your patience and look forward to splashing with you this summer.”

The water play structure, which opened in 2016, features specific areas designed for toddlers, families and teens, and includes a pump and filtration system that filters, purifies and recirculates 5,000 gallons of water through its various jets, spigots and fountains.