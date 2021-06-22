Injured cormorant on Edmonds waterfront prompts calls to local wildlife rescuers

They say, out there in the wild, it’s survival of the fittest, but apparently a cormorant that’s been spotted on an Edmonds dock didn’t get the memo. “We started getting calls in March about an injured bird on the waterfront,” said Emily Meredith, wildlife rehabilitation manager at the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood. “When our PAWS naturalist arrived to assess the situation, he noted that the bird was swimming well and able to feed itself. The injury to the wing appears to be permanent, so there is nothing we can do at PAWS to fix it.”

It’s unknown how the animal was hurt. “It could have been a propeller or a predator,” Meredith said. “But he’s holding his own. He doesn’t use his wings in the water so he’s compensated and can dive and slip away. He seems comfortable where he is, pretty protected. Although he can’t get to a rookery, he seems to be doing pretty well on his own. Our current stance is to monitor.”

The PAWS Wildlife Center has received dozens of calls from concerned people, including Edmonds resident Cynthia Shaw, who saw the cormorant last week while taking an evening stroll with her son and daughter-in-law. “We noticed a bird perched on the corner of the dock and realized one of his wings wasn’t normal,” she said “As a clinical social worker, I certainly wasn’t going to just walk on by, nor was my daughter-in-law, who’s a nurse. We started bouncing ideas around about what could we do to help. About a dozen people were there wondering about the bird including a family with a little girl, so there was a fair amount of interest.”

PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Meredith noted that this time of year, there’s an uptick in calls from the public about birds and mammals who may appear to need help. But she advises giving animals a wide berth before attempting any rescue.

“Right now, its fledging season, lots of baby birds and wildlife. If you see a bird on the ground, don’t pick it up and don’t feed it. You can monitor from a distance. The parents have invested a lot to have them and are quite dedicated, so let them to do their job. And always call us first before intervening: 425-412-4040.”

If the animal has an obvious wing or leg injury, which you can often see if they don’t look the same, there’s a proper way to try to catch the animal. “Get a cardboard box that’s big enough for the animal to turnaround in,” she said. “Cover the animal with a sheet or towel, scoop it up, put in the box and keep it in a quiet, dark place. If it’s a mammal with teeth, wear thick gloves.”

Raccoons are aggressive, Meredith noted, so don’t touch them. Place a container over the animal rather than carry it to the container.

Meanwhile, Shaw is considering ways to put this encounter with the cormorant to good purpose. In addition to calling PAWS, she’s contacted the Port of Edmonds to see if a sign could be put up by the dock so that passers-by know the status of the cormorant. “I think what’s impressed me the most is how resilient this bird is. A fun sign might help, especially for kids so they know the bird isn’t suffering.”

She’s also floating the idea of a naming contest to promote wildlife education. “If we name him, he belongs to us and we belong to him.”

— By Connie McDougall