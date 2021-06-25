Join us for a sunny and hot Edmonds Historical Museum Market Saturday

As the days have been warming up this week, our farmers have been busy working the fields, weeding and harvesting fresh produce for the Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market this Saturday. Even though the forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for this time of year, we will be set up with all the delicious produce of the season.

Frog Song Farm will be bringing is their fresh strawberries, raspberries, and all kinds of fresh veggies. Nate also will have a limited supply of pie cherries grown on his farm in Mount Vernon. If you are like me and have a weakness for fresh peas, check out his booth as well as Alvarez Organics. You will find shelling, English and of course sugar snap peas to snack on.

Joining us for a second week, stop by and say hello to Eric from Well Fed Farms. Located just above Pete’s Perfect Toffee on Bell Street, Eric brings a wide variety of organic veggies from his farm in Bow. Eric also features some delicious cuts of pork, whole chickens and fresh eggs.

If you are looking to bring home some celebratory bubbly this week to prepare for the holiday weekend, we have quite a few options. Sampling this week, you will find Lupine Vineyards, Core Hero Cider and Lopez Island Vineyard. Lopez Island Vineyard will be sampling two of their award-winning wines, so make sure to stop by. In addition to these three, you will find Greenwood Cider and Finn River, with their feature brews.

More berries are ripening every day. Hayton Berry Farm should have a fine selection of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, while Flying Tomato Farm will have tasty tomatoes and cucumbers. Wilson Fish will have fresh and smoked salmon, halibut and more, while Martiny Livestock will have lamb.

So many delicious options to fill your market bag with. And of course, don’t forget the flowers. Colors burst from the bouquets. With so many options, take your time to find the bouquet that calls to you.

Along with all these fantastic producers and growers, we are also so lucky to have a wonderful group of artists bringing their crafts to the market every week. Whether you are looking for a table, cutting board, earrings, wall art, or something else, you will many local artists within the market.

We look forward to seeing you at the market this Saturday. Though we continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask, it is no longer required if you are fully vaccinated. See you Saturday, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, market manager