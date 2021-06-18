Join us this Saturday for opening day of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

On June 19, at 9 a.m., the Edmonds Historical Museum is thrilled to be opening another amazing season of the summer market. For more than 27 years, the Edmonds Historical Museum has brought this market to the downtown Edmonds community. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, we had to shrink the market to about half the usual size. But this season we are thrilled to be able to host over 90 vendors every week, almost as many as two years ago.

Though some COVID restrictions remain in place at the market, many have been relaxed under the Governor’s Orders. Starting this Saturday, shoppers who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks. We will continue to post signs encouraging shoppers to mask-up and social distance but will no longer mandate masks wearing from every shopper. The market will still have a main entrance by the Historical Museum, but shoppers will also be able to enter from 5th or 6th and Bell.

We will continue to the request that shoppers not gather in any of the tents. Vendors will be asked to monitor their tents to help shoppers follow the guidelines. Each vendor will have hand sanitizer in their tent as well.

Edmonds Historical Museum volunteers will be stationed at the entrances and at the Information Booth to answer any questions about COVID compliance. Also, a weekly list of vendors and their location will be at the Information Booth for shoppers who may be looking for that certain vendor from years ago. If you are interested in joining our volunteer team, stop at the Information Booth and talk with Katie.

We are thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces to the market, including Alvarez Organics, Collins Family Orchards, Neng Garden, Frog Song Farm, Wilson Fish, Pete’s Toffee, Deborah’s Homemade Pies, Snohomish Bakery, Sky Valley Family Farm, Martiny Livestock, Anna Perone Jewelry, Lopez Vineyard, Greenwood Cider and so many more. New to the market this year, you will find Well Fed Farm, Breadmonds Bakery, Salt Blade, Junebug Ferments, JenniMoose Designs, with more new faces arriving every week.

This week we are lucky to have the first potatoes of the season harvested by Frog Song Farm. Alvarez Organic Farm will have a season favorite of garlic braids. Peas are in season, and both Alvarez and Frog Song will have shelling and English varieties. Hayton Berries will be bringing not only fresh strawberries but also raspberries. St. Jude Tuna will bring their delicious canned and frozen tuna, while Wilson Fish will have fresh and smoked salmon, halibut, black cod and more. Sky Valley Family Farm and Well Fed Farm will have frozen, local, pasture-raised pork and chicken.

So, make your lists now and plan to come and spend the day with us. Vespucci Pizza will have their oven going all day, making traditional pizzas throughout the day. Place your order, shop the market, and return to take a pizza home with you. The market is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and please leave your four-legged friend at home.

— By Christina Martin, market manager