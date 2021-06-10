June 18 car parade to honor Class of 2021 Edmonds-Woodway grads

Families and friends of Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2021 graduates are invited to celebrate the seniors with a car parade from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 on the Main Street Hill.

Seniors — who are encouraged to wear their Warrior gear — should arrive on Edmonds’ Main Street hill at 5 p.m. to get set up. There is no parking on Main Street, so drop-offs are encouraged. Then, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., families and friends are invited to drive by, honk, wave and celebrate the graduates.

A similiar car parade was held last year, when in-person graduation ceremonies were canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, all seven Edmonds School District high schools will have in-person graduations outdoors at Edmonds District Stadium. Edmonds-Woodway’s graduation is by invitation only on June 19.