June 22: Heroes’ Cafe, City of Lynnwood to host barbecue for military veterans

In partnership with the City of Lynnwood, the Heroes’ Café will host a barbecue for local veterans June 22 at New Life Church in Lynnwood.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and veterans are invited to attend to enjoy food, drinks and camaraderie.
The Heroes’ Café is a monthly, gathering for all veterans to focus on fostering positive outreach, interaction and welfare within neighboring communities. The group meets on the last Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 6519 188th St. S.W.
The Edmonds Lions Club will also be onsite collecting glasses and hearing aids.
For more information, contact Gary at americanheroescafe@gmail.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.