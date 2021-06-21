Letter to the editor: Housing policies must honor unique environmental features of Edmonds

Editor:

We are deeply concerned that the Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission (CHC) recommendation to up-zone all single-family neighborhoods will increase neighborhood density with serious environmental consequences. This one-size-fits-all proposal is the wrong way to address the housing needs of Edmonds. Increasing housing density will harm livability and the quality of life if it is permitted without careful analysis of the various neighborhoods and watersheds in Edmonds. Up-zoning SF neighborhoods will add concrete and expensive (clearly not “affordable”) housing, to the detriment of the tree canopy, native vegetation, wildlife and our streams and wetlands used by salmon.

One of the 15 CHC policy recommendations proposes to establish a new zoning type of single-family housing that allows for construction of zero-lot line duplexes, triplexes, and quadruplexes [sic] of only 1- or 2-story height located in specified areas of Edmonds that are:

• Contiguous to or along high-volume transit routes, or

• Sited next to Neighborhood Business (BN) zoning districts, or

• Close to schools or medical complexes

Constructing “zero-lot line duplexes, triplexes, and quadruplexes [sic]” would result in zero open space, zero trees, zero vegetation in the “specified areas” and increased runoff and flooding. The destruction of the Perrinville Creek watershed is a prime example of what happens when development exceeds infrastructure capacity. Edmonds’ stormwater infrastructure is inadequate and antiquated, and the continuing damage to the health of the environment will only get worse with additional development.

It is absolutely critical that our housing policies honor the unique environmental features of Edmonds: steep slopes, tree covered creeks flowing into the Puget Sound, wetlands, the Edmonds Marsh, greenbelts and wildlife, and essential habitats for protecting salmon and recovering killer whales. It is critical that we be committed stewards of our environment and protect it for future generations.

Edmonds’ infrastructure, the environment, and diversity of housing must be dealt with holistically, not in isolated silos as proposed by the CHC. Council and citizen deliberations should focus on identifying pocket forests (as proposed by CHC commissioner Mike McMurray), preserving tree canopy, addressing storm water issues, and maintaining quality of life for current residents and home owners. Any zoning changes must be done carefully and with respect for the environment and for the specific neighborhoods and undefined “specified” areas.

Up-zoning and thereby eliminating single-family neighborhoods would have serious negative repercussions for our tree canopy and wildlife habitat, and for our quality of life. It is possible to develop policies that will protect both. We do not support bringing Seattle-style ticky-tacky townhouses that all look the same to Edmonds. We must preserve the environmental values that Edmonds residents cherish.

The Community Sustainability Element of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan clearly lays out the value of the environment to the citizens of Edmonds and how environmental consequences must be taken into consideration in any zoning changes in Edmonds. Council and the administration should be required to adhere to the Community Sustainability Element of our Comprehensive Plan before even considering code changes that will seriously impact the environment.

We urge Edmonds’ residents to review the CHC policy recommendations and take an active part in our community’s deliberations.

Dr. Michelle Dotsch on behalf of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE)

Joe Scordino on behalf of Save Our Marsh (SOM)