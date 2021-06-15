Letter to the editor: Questions to be asked prior to eliminating salary commission

Dear Editor:

Recently the Edmonds City Council has discussed eliminating the Edmonds Salary Commission, comprised of five citizens nominated by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Their role is to convene every two years to review and make binding salary and benefits recommendations for the city’s elected positions of mayor and council. The reasoning, as discussed during the June 8th city council meeting, is to bring equity to the city council salaries.

I write today, not to discuss the merits of one side of the argument over the other side of the argument, but to suggest a process that might more effectively serve the city council and residents of Edmonds.

Edmonds Civic Roundtable suggests that members of the city council answer the following questions in the following order prior to taking any further action such as eliminating the citizen commission:

What are the specific concerns around salary equity with the mayor and city councilmembers? How are these concerns going to be validated/quantified? What would be the ideal outcome? How can that outcome be quantified? Who specifically is affected by the issue? How are the affected? What barriers exist to achieving the identified outcome? What additional information is required to address this concern? What is the most effective approach to resolving this concern? Who would be in the best position to identify and implement a resolution? Are there legal ramifications to taking this approach? Who else needs to be involved in the process?

We believe that answering these and other questions along the way, would create a strong foundation for selecting the most effective approach.

On behalf of Edmonds Civic Roundtable,

Tom Mesaros

Chair