Letter to the editor: Thanks to supporters of the Edmonds Police Foundation

Editor:

It sometimes seems like appreciation and gratitude for most everything is in shortsupply.

And yet gratitude has preceded many a successful outcome. It is an emotionally positive platform that improves community, organizations, and relationships. It ameliorates awareness, improves focus, trust, contentment, and forgiveness. It builds alasting connection, and a reliable bond.

Since I have remarried and have taken on a new direction in my life, I am leaving the Edmonds Police Foundation at the end of June.

It seems so appropriate to publicly acknowledge the loyal support of those who have stood by me these past 13 years. To the Edmonds Police Department and the business and civic community leaders that welcomed David and me to this warm and beautiful community; to the Edmonds Police Foundation that provided the mechanism to fund the police departments ancillary needs; and to those who year after year through their generosity supported the purpose of the Foundation.

These are just a few: former Police Chief Al Compaan and Ross Sutton of the EPOA, Ron and Michelle Clayborne, Valelrie Claypool, Nancy and Chris Fleck, Pat and Annette McKee, David and Ruth Arista, all current and former business owners, Sgt. Bill Nelson of the Edmonds PD who is gone but not forgotten, the two Rotary Clubs of Edmonds, and the men and women who played golf and ran in the SK. I am sincerely grateful for their participation, and I really enjoyed my time with them.

Words are never warm and tender enough to express one’s appreciation of their great kindness. (Hellen Keller)

I’ll always treasurer the fond memories.

Darlene Stern-Rapp

Edmonds