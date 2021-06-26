Letter to the editor: Why the rush to make housing changes?

Editor:

I listened to the Shane Hope lead the Edmonds City Council study session on housing Thursday afternoon.

Thankfully, Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Vivian Olson and Kristiana Johnson stood up for the citizens of Edmonds to slow this effort by Mayor Nelson to eliminate single-family zoning in Edmonds.

Because of Diane, Vivian and Kristiana, the initiative to fast track the initiative on eliminating single-family zoning in the city by allowing DADU’s everywhere, was blocked.

But that was likely only because two members of the city council — Laura Johnson and Adrienne Frailey Monillas — were absent from the study session. Since they were not there, one might assume they have already made up their minds that eliminating single-family zoning is a good idea. They have expressed support for a number of these housing initiatives in the past.

Luke Distillhorst strongly supported the initiative being sent over immediately to the Planning Board. His comments were that Lynnwood and other nearby towns have already done this, so why not Edmonds? I think for the most part, many of us shop or work in Lynnwood, but we do not see Lynnwood as a model for the type of city that Edmonds is trying to become.

Edmonds is a quiet, environmentally sensitive, seaside community with many unique characteristics, and that is what attracted so many of us to this lovely town. Edmonds does have over 36% (and growing) of its housing stock as multi-family and at various price points. But it also has a charming single-family component in the Bowl that give Edmonds part of its charm and appeal.

The Mayor and those four members of the city cuncil are taking an ad hoc approach to changing many critical elements of Edmonds: policing, tree policy, dramatic increases to compensation for mayor and city council, along with radical changes to housing policy.

All of this is being done during COVID restrictions with limited public engagement with the citizens of Edmonds or without any agreement on what a vision for Edmonds’ future looks like. Their efforts to move these things along swiftly during COVID restrictions smacks of lack of transparency and operating on their own pre-determined agenda, not for what is best for the city and its inhabitants.

All of these new housing policies need to be considered in the context of a visIon for our city and a holistic update of our Comprehensive Plan, and not a series of ad hoc initiatives, especially when Edmonds is already meeting the growth targets in its existing Comprehensive Plan.

What is the rush to make changes that have not been carefully considered or agreed upon by the citizens of Edmonds?

In my opinion, there is no need to rush to judgment on these policies as they will have far-reaching effect on the character of Edmonds.

This is not to say that Edmonds does not have to accommodate growth. Any healthy community must have a well thought out approach to support the type of growth that is in keeping with what the citizens of that town want.

But, these changes need to move very slowly, with many forms of public engagement. If they are rushed, as this present mayor and four councilmembers seem to want to do, then it is highly unlikely we will end up with the type of growth or end state that the citizens of Edmonds want or deserve.

Respectfully submitted

Bill Herzig

Edmonds