Local high school graduations to be live-streamed

Posted: June 17, 2021
Congratulatory caps fly in the air during this graduation file photo at Edmonds District Stadium

Graduates, their parents and teachers will be celebrating this week as in-person Edmonds School District high school commencement ceremonies get underway Thursday-Sunday at Edmonds District Stadium. Mountlake Terrace High School’s Visual Communication Club HBN is live-streaming all of 2021’s commencement celebrations, and they will be available to anyone with the link.  All events will be available for later viewing on the Hawk TVYou Tube channel at www.youtube.com/c/HawkTvHBN.

The links for each ceremony are as follows:

Scriber Lake High School – 5 p.m., Thursday June 17

https://youtu.be/kdhA_Jk7I5Q

Edmonds eLearning Academy – 5 p.m., Friday, June 18.

https://youtu.be/-9mzqOxM-zs

Edmonds-Heights K-12 – 7 p.m., Friday, June 18.

https://youtu.be/0FVTNWvgvBg

Edmonds-Woodway High School – Noon, Saturday, June 19.

https://youtu.be/nQuKXbQ3NVs

Meadowdale High School – 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19.

https://youtu.be/SIKENQ-poJg

Mountlake Terrace High School – Noon, Sunday, June 20.

https://youtu.be/2U1wyxIvKv0

Lynnwood High School – 6 p.m., Sunday, June 20

https://youtu.be/p6oUjztjU_w

 

