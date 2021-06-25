Looking to beat the heat? Some libraries to serve as cooling centers, Edmonds Waterfront Center open for seniors

With an excessive heat warning in effect for Western Washington Friday-Monday, local organizations are offering resources to beat the heat.

For starters, Sno-Isle Libraries said it will be offer some of its air-conditioned community libraries as cooling centers through the unprecedented hot days ahead. Locally on Sunday, community libraries in Lynnwood, 19200 44th Ave. W., and Mukilteo, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd., will open three hours early at 10 a.m. for those who need to cool off with air conditioning, the library system said. Normal Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m.

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center at 220 Railroad Ave. will be open as a cooling center for seniors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily now through Monday.

With the heat wave, the senior center has been checking in on seniors to see how they are managing in the heat. “We all need to be extra careful during periods of high heat,” said Sue Shearer, RN for the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “First, be sure to drink a lot of water. It is important to stay hydrated. Find a cool place to be during the hottest parts of the day (out of the sun).”

Shearer also encourages people experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion to call a friend or family member for help. If you are alone and have a high temperature, feel dizzy or have a headache associated with the heat, call 911. And she advises seniors to check on their friends and neighbors to see how they are doing.