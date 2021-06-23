Majority responding to City of Edmonds survey say they are concerned about climate change

The City of Edmonds has released the results of its recent Climate Action Plan survey, which indicate that a majority of respondents are concerned about the impacts of climate change.

A majority of survey respondents noted they were “extremely concerned” about wildfires (64%), loss of habitat and species (58%), and poor air quality (55%). The majority of those replying to the survey also reported being very concerned about how climate change will impact the well-being of future generations.

Currently, the city is working to update its Climate Action Plan and take steps to reduce local impacts on the climate.

“It’s true, one city cannot solve climate issues by itself,” said Development Services Director Shane Hope. “But if Edmonds is doing its part—and others are doing their parts too– we can make a real difference.”

In 2020, the city began working to update the 2010 Climate Action Plan. As part of the process, a survey was developed to get public input on actions supporting climate protection and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

The online survey was open from March 29 to May 3. It had been announced at a public workshop and through press releases and other outreach, including postcards sent to 4,000 randomly selected households. Also, paper copies of the survey went to 600 randomly selected local addresses.

In total, the city received 415 responses — 320 web survey responses and 95 paper survey responses. Of those, 285 survey respondents lived in Edmonds. and 102 survey respondents lived and worked in Edmonds.

Survey responses show that some local residents are already taking actions to reduce climate impacts by conserving energy at home and work. Among the activities listed were recycling regularly, turning off lights and water at home, inveeting in home energy improvements, eating less meat and more vegetable protein, and washing laundry in cold water.

Respondents also note the need for more action and resources to deal with such a significant issue.

Complete results of the survey are posted on the city website at this link.