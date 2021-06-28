McDonald McGarry Insurance collecting flags for recycling

If your flag is looking a little worse for wear and you are unsure of how to respectfully dispose of it, you won’t want to miss the annual McDonald McGarry Flag Recycling. Once again, the downtown Edmonds insurance agency is collecting worn and faded flags. The flags will then be passed on to local scout troops for flag retirement ceremonies. This retires the flags respectfully, while the scouts have an opportunity to learn about proper flag handling.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting flags from July 1-30 at their office at 630 Main St. Please note the flags must be removed from any poles or attachments and be completely dry.

The 2021 flag recycle will be contactless: There will be a receptacle for flags near the back door of the office. You will be able to place your flags there for collection (the bin will be emptied, and the flags brought safely inside, at the end of each workday).

The McDonald McGarry Insurance office will be open – and collecting flags – from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call the office at 425-774-3200, or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com for more information.