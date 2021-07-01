Motorcycle, van collision in Lynnwood leaves Edmonds man with critical injuries

A 21-year-old Edmonds man riding his motorcycle on Highway 99 was critically injured Tuesday night after being struck by a suspected DUI driver, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. on June 29, police say the suspect — a 51-year-old Shoreline man driving a Dodge Caravan — was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 52nd Avenue. He then struck the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound on Highway 99.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and is facing vehicular assault charges for a crash. The suspect wasn’t injured.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. As of Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Joanna Small said the victim’s condition remained critical but stable.

Prior to medical aid arriving on the scene, Small said a passer-by rendered aid to the victim. The department’s traffic unit is investigating the collision, she said.

–By Cody Sexton