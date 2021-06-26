Tibbott to hold city council campaign kickoff at Edmonds Yacht Club July 1

Stating “it’s time for a political clmate change in our city,” Edmonds City Council Position 3 candidate Neil Tibbott will officially kick off his campaign Thursday, July 1 at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. for the in-person event featuring music and refreshments.

Tibbott, a former councilmember who gave up his seat in an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2019, is facing incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas in a race that will appear on the November general election ballot.

Speakers for the July 1 kickoff event, in addition to Tibbott, include:

Jeffrey Lewis –JPL Associates

Jordan Monroe – Virtual entrepreneur/lifestyle coach

Kristiana Johnson – Edmonds City Councilmember

Mike Rohrbach – Executive Director of youth sports organizaiton Run to Win

Registration for the event is requested in the event CDC requirements change. Visit http://ReelectTibbott.org to register.