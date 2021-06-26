Tibbott to hold city council campaign kickoff at Edmonds Yacht Club July 1

Stating “it’s time for a political clmate change in our city,” Edmonds City Council Position 3 candidate Neil Tibbott will officially kick off his campaign Thursday, July 1 at the Edmonds Yacht Club.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. for the in-person event featuring music and refreshments.
Tibbott, a former councilmember who gave up his seat in an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2019, is facing incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas in a race that will appear on the November general election ballot.
Speakers for the July 1 kickoff event, in addition to Tibbott, include:
Jeffrey Lewis –JPL Associates
Jordan Monroe – Virtual entrepreneur/lifestyle coach
Kristiana Johnson – Edmonds City Councilmember
Mike Rohrbach – Executive Director of youth sports organizaiton Run to Win
Registration for the event is requested in the event CDC requirements change. Visit http://ReelectTibbott.org to register.
