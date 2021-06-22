Noon Rotary teams up with Edmonds Bookshop to support at-risk kids

It was Christmas in June at the Edmonds Bookshop Monday morning as more than 200 books arrived, all destined to be distributed to abused, neglected and abandoned kids who have come under the care of the Snohomish County Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program (learn more about the CASA program here).

Spearheaded by the Edmonds Noon Rotary, Monday’s event is an outgrowth of the club’s annual Christmas giving trees that support the CASA and Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) programs, both of which provide court-appointed special advocates for children who are victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect. Funds collected from the giving trees traditionally go directly to families in the form of checks up to $100 to help pay for basic needs such as food, diapers, and utility bills.

“This year we had enough money left over to do something different,” said Rotarian (and Edmonds City Councilmember) Diane Buckshnis, who earlier this year went to work with CASA Division Manager Joelle Kelly and Program Supervisor Lindsay Cortes to identify how the funds could be put to best use.

The result was an augmented CASA-Rotary Literacy Project.

Sharing books and literature has always been a part of what CASA volunteers do with their clients, but up until now the supply of books was limited meaning that the volunteer could not leave the books behind, but rather took them to share with other children.

“The children I’ve worked with over my years as a volunteer really open up and respond to books and reading,” said Hannah Patterson, who has worked as a CASA volunteer for eight years. “I’ve often wished I could leave the books with them, but sadly the resources just weren’t there.”

With the giving tree funds providing the means, Cortes assembled a list of books drawn from titles requested by the children and suggested by the volunteer case workers. Significantly, this gift means that the books can be left with the children to be read and re-read. Because many of the children come from minority backgrounds and/or have limited English skills, the books were chosen to provide the greatest degree of relevance to this audience.

The result was a series of titles that comprise a “diversity library” that would speak to the needs of families and children of diverse backgrounds.

With the title list in hand, Buckshnis approached Edmonds Bookshop owners Mary Kay Sneeringer and David Brewster about arranging the purchase.

“We were honored to do this,” said Brewster. “We’ve been in Edmonds more than 20 years, and this was just one more way to support our community and the people who live here.”

To help stretch the Rotary giving tree funds even further, Sneeringer and Brewster provided the Rotary a 20 percent discount on all the books purchased for CASA. “It’s our way of helping to fund the effort,” added Mary Kay.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for these books and the help they will provide for the children we serve,” remarked CASA Division Manager Joelle Kelly. “We have approximately 70 volunteers right now who are eager to share these books with the children to whom they are assigned. But the need is great, and we’re always looking for more volunteers who are willing to share their time, effort and compassion with these kids.”

If you are interested in joining the CASA team of volunteers, information and application forms are available on the CASA website here.

