PIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Letting Go the Grail, Phobophobia

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Letting Go the Grail

It’s the soft giving up of everything

the chipped cup from your grandmother’s wedding

the framed kindergarten painting by your younger son

a drawer full of cords and wire too full to close

A life’s work of gathering comes to nothing

more than a swollen shell mound covering

a small corner of the Goodwill parking lot

shrinking to an anthill in your rearview mirror

Later, awaken in the darkness wondering

if tomorrow you’ll be new, gallantly stepping

out of your fourteenth century skin, ambling

fresh and raw toward the light from the window

The slow even beating of your heart

like the beating of wings overhead

walks you rhythmically down the stairs

the morning mist luring you out the door

Asking if today is the day, the day

you face that great expanse of water

ascend out of seductive sand onto

the wobbly boat which will ferry your spirit to Avalon

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~

Phobophobia

I’ve come to know Fear as a fat little faerie

sporting rounded horns and a hard pot belly

I pry his fingers out from where

he clings to my extra rib

untangling him from myself

brush him off and hold his clammy little paw

“What can I do for you today, Fear? May I

offer you a cup of chamomile tea?”

Fear takes his other paw and

places it over his eyes

hoping if he can’t see me I can’t see him

A child’s game of invisibility

I quietly hum a melody to try to soothe him

but he gasps in every desperate breath

turning his face maroon with apoplexy

floating himself up into the air like a red balloon

Poor little fellow!

If only he’d brave an exhale

all the wonders of the world would be revealed

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~ ~