Prep boys basketball: Mavs finish season with loss to Shorecrest

The Meadowdale Mavericks boys basketball team played host to the Shorecrest Scots Thursday night at Meadowdale High School in the final game of the season for both teams. Shorecrest won the game, 71-61.

Shorecrest overwhelmed the Mavs in the first quarter, grabbing a 22-6 lead at the end of the period.

Meadowdale managed to pull within eight in the third quarter, but that would be as close as they would come.

The Mavericks had four players in double figures, paced by senior Leo Baquian and junior Aiden Bloomquist with 14 each.

Meadowdale finishes the COVID-19 abbreviated season winless, at 0-10.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, June 10, 2021

Shorecrest 22 17 16 16 — 71

Meadowdale 06 21 17 17 — 61

Shorecrest individual scoring: Elijah Johnson 25, Devon Nehring 16, Newton Pepple 12, Hayden Bohag 11, Kai Cannady 3, Manolo Roque 2, Keaine Silimon 2

Meadowdale individual scoring: Leo Baquian 14, Aiden Bloomquist 14, Jeremy Kim 11, Issac Braxton 10, Louis Gallagher 7, Drake Budinick 5

Final 2020-2021 records: Shorecrest 9-1 overall; Meadowdale 0-10 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams