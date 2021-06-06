Prep boys basketball: Warriors beat Mavs in annual rivalry game

The Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale boys basketball teams renewed their annual crosstown rivalry Saturday afternoon in The Stable at Meadowdale High School. The Warriors emerged victorious with a 16-point win, 57-41.

After a sluggish start that saw them trailing midway through the first quarter, the Warriors righted their ship and finished the period with an eight-point lead, 21-13. Their perimeter defense allowed them to control the game the remainder of the way for the double-digit win.

Adonai Daniel led Edmonds-Woodway with 18 points, 13 of them coming in the first half. Jacob Gabler added 11 of his own. Sophomore guard Ben Hanson had nine points, coming via three 3-pointers, while also playing tenacious defense.

Leo Baquian led Meadowdale with 10, while Aiden Bloomquist pitched in nine.

The Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday, June 8, hosting Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Mavericks will continue their quest for their first win of the season when they travel to Shorewood High Tuesday, June 8 to face the Thunderbirds.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale, June 5, 2021

Edmonds-Woodway 21 12 11 13 — 57

Meadowdale 13 08 14 06 — 41

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Adonai Daniel 18, Jacob Gabler 11, Benjamin Hanson 9, Dillon Rundorff 5, Markus Warren 4, Ruot Deng 4, Gibson Marshall-Inman 4, Neil Traver 2

Meadowdale individual scoring Leo Baquian 10, Aiden Bloomquist 9, Jeremy Kim 6, Issac Braxton 4, Drake Budnick 4, Matthew Hipke 3, Naod Alemu 3, Louis Gallagher 2

Records: Meadowdale 0-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, June 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, June 8; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams