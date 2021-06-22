Reader view: Nature’s air conditioning

This space between my house and the sidewalk is only about 20 feet wide. When it hit 80 degrees outside yesterday, a nice cool breeze blew thru the open windows. It’s 10 degrees cooler under these trees surrounding the house. Nature’s air conditioning. Take a walk under the trees in Yost Park and experience it for yourself.

It will be interesting to see what the City of Edmonds allows the developer in terms of space for nature’s air conditioning on this recently clear-cut lot on Paradise Lane. The sign says 12 residential units. Less canopy, more heat. We are an ever-warming planet.

— Chris Walton