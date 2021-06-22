Reminder: Edmonds City Council to review five housing proposals during June 24 study session 

Five proposals from the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission will get a first review by the Edmonds City Council during a special study session on Thursday, June 24, starting at 4:30 pm. The study session is viewable on the city’s website here.

The special study session was scheduled because not enough time has been available at regular council meetings for substantive review. The study session will only focus on five of the commission’s 15 housing recommendations and will not include other housing commission recommendations or council business. No action to adopt any of the recommendations will take place.

The five proposed policies that will be reviewed — but not decided on — at the June 24 study session are:

Options for allowing detached accessory dwelling units (with parking)

Options for allowing cluster/cottage housing in some locations

Options for requiring design standards for multifamily development

Options for considering community and regional partnerships with the city

Options for addressing discriminatory deeds and covenants.

Background about the housing commission’s work is on the city website at www.citizenshousingcommission.org.