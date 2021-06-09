Reminder: Rotary Club of Edmonds’ Photomarathon June 12

There is still time to register for the Edmonds Photomarathon, set for Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The annual photomarathon, organized by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, provides an opportunity to view the community through a new lens. The event is one of only two in the United States and benefits Edmonds Rotary community service projects and the scholarship fund for graduating seniors.

The six-hour virtual contest features six photo topics, which will be announced at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 on Zoom, the Photomarathon website and Facebook page. Topics are open-ended for interpretation and in the past have included “The Subject is Red,” “Pattern,” and “View from my Window.” Prizes will be awarded for each topic and one best of show.

Photos must be captured during the six-hour contest period. However, the contest is not limited to the Edmonds area. Friends and family from out-of-town can join in the fun.

All photo entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. June 12.

Registration is $25 and closes at 4 p.m. June 12. Visit www.edmondsphotomarathon.com/participate to register.