Rick Steves named Grand Marshal of Edmonds 4th of July Parade; Farrell Fleming will also appear   

European tour expert Rick Steves has been named the 2021 Grand Marshal of the An Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Parade.

Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban notes that the chamber has tried “for many years” to honor Steves with grand marshal honors, but this is the first year he has been in town to participate. “We are thrilled that Rick is home and can finally accept our invitation to be Grand Marshal this year,” Urban said.

Also appearing in the parade will be the 2020 Grand Marshal, former Edmonds Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming, who was unable to appear last year since the parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

Steves noted: “Thanks to COVID (that’s a strange thing to say!), rather than doing my guiding and writing in Europe this summer, I’ll be home for our town’s 4th of July festivities for the first time in about 30 years. As a child it was an Edmonds event I’d never miss. And this year I’m thrilled to help celebrate by being a part of the parade and honored to be the 2021 Grand Marshal.

“As a traveler, you can learn a lot about your home by leaving it and viewing it from afar,” Steves added. “And I know we have lots to be thankful for and lots to be good stewards of. See you at the parade!”

Urban said the chamber is “so happy” that both Fleming and Steves will attend. “It was important that we honor both of our Grand Marshal recipients and provide the community with a way to recognize them for their outstanding work in Edmonds,” Urban said.

“It is my pleasure and honor to be participating in this year’s Fourth of July parade as Grand Marshal of last year’s 2020 parade,” Fleming said.

Fleming noted he chosen last year “to recognize the effort made over the past seven years by the Edmonds Senior Center to bring the Waterfront Center project to fruition. However, instead of one person in a car, it really should be 50-plus people in a bus. An incredible team of generous, talented and productive individuals played essential roles in that effort. At the top of that list would be Rick Steves, this year’s Grand Marshal. It’s hard to imagine the Waterfront Center being successful without his amazing contributions.

“To quote Rose Cantwell, a former president of the Senior Center and a project leader, “The new Edmonds Waterfront Center is the seniors’ gift to the community and the region,” Fleming added. “Looking forward to seeing you at the parade.”

Edmonds Kind of 4th of July schedule

Beat Brackett 5K, 8 a.m., Edmonds City Park

Main Parade, noon, Downtown Edmonds

Fireworks, 10 p.m., Civic Field